Duane E. Lehr
1968 - 2020
Duane E. Lehr of Ottsville, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in his home. He was 52.

He was born March 29, 1968 in Wilson Borough, Pa., a son of Carl Lehr (Virginia) of Riegelsville, Pa. and Linda Pysher Wilson of Cynthiana, Ky.

Duane was a graduate of Palisades High School and worked as an auto body technician. He was a master craftsman in vehicle restoration. Duane enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid sportsman who liked hunting, fishing and driving off road vehicles.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two siblings, Brian Lehr of Kintnersville, Pa. and Christine Newcomb (Robert) of Cynthiana; two step-siblings, Heather Grim and Jared Grim; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by the Sienkowski family and other special friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Nockamixon Union Cemetery, Ferndale, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ottsville Fire Company, 249 Durham Rd., Ottsville, PA 18942.

Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home,

Riegelsville, Pa.

rwsnyderfuneral.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Nockamixon Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Robert W Snyder Funeral Home
327 Easton Rd
Riegelsville, PA 18077
(610) 749-2421
