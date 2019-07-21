|
Duane Ellsworth Bair Sr. passed peacefully Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, N.C. He was 83.
Services are private at the family's request.
Duane, son of the late Edwin and Margret Bair of New Hope, Pa., was born Oct. 8, 1935, in Doylestown, Pa. Duane grew up in Reading, Pa., and New Hope, Pa.
He worked for Pennsbury School District in Fairless Hills, Pa., for many years, first as a science teacher, then as a principal and finally as an assistant superintendent. He was freemason and an active member and past president of the Hilton Head Shrine Club in Hilton Head, S.C. He loved spending time in Long Beach Island, N.J., and Hilton Head Island, S.C.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty Jane.
He is survived by his four wonderful children, Diane Bair Marella, Duane E. Bair Jr. and wife Ginny, Daphne Bair Critelli, and Dean E. Bair and wife Debra; eight wonderful grandchildren, Lindsay, Lori, Bryan, Duane III, Danielle, Dalton, Deanna and Corey; and eight great-grandchildren.
