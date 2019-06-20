|
|
Dwight "Dave" Miles of Bedminster, Pa. passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, after a brief illness. He was 75.
Born Dec. 17, 1943 in Aberdeen, S.D., he was the son of Lincoln and Florence (Christensen) Miles. When he was 10, his family moved from their farm in South Dakota to central Minnesota. After several years, they moved to northern Minnesota, where he graduated from Tower-Sudan High School. He proudly served nine years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, sailing from both U.S. coasts, mostly as a 'Tin Can Sailor.' His next career was driving tractor-trailer and dump trucks where he could be out on the road. His preference was always to be heading to the west to follow his heart.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia (Wick), his son, Ronald, and many members of his extended families.
In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his beloved son, Robert, and his brother, Lonnie.
Dave requested that we hold no memorial service for him, but to make donations in his memory to the .
Dave will be interred at a future date in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 20, 2019