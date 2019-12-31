|
Earl H. Graver of Harleysville and formerly of Perkasie, Pa., passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at home. He was 94.
Earl was known as "Rosie" to all of his early friends, and that loving nickname stayed with him his whole life. Born in Quakertown, Pa., he was the son of the late Calvin Sr. and Lena (Haas) Graver.
He grew up in Quakertown, and his father moved the family to Perkasie in the 1930's, where the family opened Graver's Service Market (grocery store) at 7th and Race Streets. Since Earl's older brothers were drafted into World War II, Earl had to quit high school to help his parents in the family store. When Earl was 18, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the China Burma India Theatre, where he and his troop of corps engineers helped to build the Ledo Road. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1946, and immediately came home and began working at the American Olean Tile Company in Lansdale, retiring 41 years later in 1987. To happily finish this story, Earl was bestowed a high school diploma from his alma mater, Sell-Perk High School, and he proudly "graduated" with the Class of 2004 at Poppy Yoder Field.
Earl married Evelyn Fosbenner in 1948, and they celebrated 62 years of marriage until her passing on July 16, 2010. Earl and Evelyn had two children, Sharyn Louise (Graver) Kissel, of Telford, Pa., and Lori Anne Graver, of Harleysville. They were a close-knit family who did everything together. When Sharyn's children, Brent Earle and Courtney Lynne, entered the picture in 1981 and 1983, the family was complete with Nanny and Pop-Pop's grandchildren front and center. When Brent married Whitney (Clemens), and three great-grandchildren followed, Elise Evelyn, Ella Mae, and Emery June, our family overflowed with love. Rosie loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Earl loved participating in and was proficient at baseball, basketball, and bowling. His fondest memory was when Sell-Perk made it to the state basketball championship, a game played at Norristown High School when he was a sophomore. He also played Legion and church baseball, usually third base, and was responsible for a famous unassisted triple play. He was a team bowler for the Owls League, rolled many 300 games, and was awarded many high scorer trophies.
Earl was active up until his 80s at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, where he served on the Consistory and was a faithful deacon and usher.
He and his wife, Evelyn enjoyed many years of travel throughout the United States, but their most loved destination was Walt Disney World, and Earl had his last wonderful trip with his daughters and granddaughter in September. He was also especially fond of attending the Philadelphia sports teams' games as well as dining at various restaurants in and out of the area.
Surviving with his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, are a sister, Betty Hentz of Perkasie; a brother-in-law, Robert Oettel, of Sellersville; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers,
Calvin Graver Jr., Lester Graver, and Richard Graver, and two sisters, Dorothy Oettel and Verna Fluck.
His funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 104 Green Street, Sellersville, Pa. Interment will follow in Sellersville Cemetery, Sellersville. Family and friends may call Friday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 104 Green Street, Sellersville, PA 18960.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 31, 2019