Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Earl J. Taylor


1921 - 2020
Earl J. Taylor Obituary
Earl J. Taylor a resident of Newtown and formerly of Chalfont, and Cherry Hill, N.J. died peacefully Thursday March 26, 2020. He was 98.

Born Sep. 28, 1921 in Warrington, Pa., Earl was the son of the late Earl A. and the late Florence R. (Pleiss) Taylor.

He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Cook) Taylor with whom he shared 57 years of marriage.

He is survived by three sons Earl B. of High Bridge, N.J., Jonathan (Linda) of Cherry Hill, N.J. and Charles of Silver Springs, Md., a daughter Mary E. of Chalfont, and sister Betty of Mass.

Also surviving are six grandchildren Sarah, Emma, Martha, Julie, Emma and Stephen and five great grandchildren.

Earl was an accountant at Ford Motor Company for most of his career working in Chester, Pa. and Pennsauken, N.J. Earl had many interests including music, archaeology, and astronomy but his garden was his pride and joy.

Due to recent health concerns, all services and interment will be private.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home

Chalfont, Pa.

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 29, 2020
