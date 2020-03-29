|
|
Earl J. Taylor a resident of Newtown and formerly of Chalfont, and Cherry Hill, N.J. died peacefully Thursday March 26, 2020. He was 98.
Born Sep. 28, 1921 in Warrington, Pa., Earl was the son of the late Earl A. and the late Florence R. (Pleiss) Taylor.
He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Cook) Taylor with whom he shared 57 years of marriage.
He is survived by three sons Earl B. of High Bridge, N.J., Jonathan (Linda) of Cherry Hill, N.J. and Charles of Silver Springs, Md., a daughter Mary E. of Chalfont, and sister Betty of Mass.
Also surviving are six grandchildren Sarah, Emma, Martha, Julie, Emma and Stephen and five great grandchildren.
Earl was an accountant at Ford Motor Company for most of his career working in Chester, Pa. and Pennsauken, N.J. Earl had many interests including music, archaeology, and astronomy but his garden was his pride and joy.
Due to recent health concerns, all services and interment will be private.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.
Scanlin Funeral Home
Chalfont, Pa.
www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 29, 2020