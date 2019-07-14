Home

Earl W. Hansen Sr.

Earl W. Hansen Sr. Obituary
Earl W. Hansen Sr. of Nockamixon Township, formerly of Warrington, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. He was 94.

Earl was the beloved husband of the late Olga "Oggie" Hansen, who passed away on July 5, 2019.

Born in Flourtown, Pa., Earl was a son of the late Charles and Sally Hansen.

Earl was proud of his service in World War II, as a Tech Sergeant in Army Air Corps 427th Night Fighters Squadon. He had been employed in the Trucking Industry for many years.

Earl is survived by his sons, Earl W. Hansen Jr., and his wife Joyce, and Scott Hansen. He is also survived by her three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Earl and his bride Olga will be laid to rest in a private service held at Washington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Bucks County Tour of Honor, P.O. Box 689 Doylestown, PA. 18901.

Published in The Intelligencer on July 14, 2019
