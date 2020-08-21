Earl W. Hinderliter, of Barto, passed away Tuesday, August 18th, 2020. He was 72.
He was the beloved husband to Diane (Schneider) Hinderliter for 51 years.
Born in Fort Sill, OK he was the son of the late Earl F. and Betty P. (Hoover) Hinderliter. He retired from Complete Packaging, Montgomeryville, as a Graphic Designer after 22 years in 2018. He served our country honorably in the Army during the Vietnam War, where he earned the Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge and a Bronze Star Medal. Earl enjoyed gardening, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Along with his wife, Earl is survived by his children: Alison, wife of Matthew Landis of Warrington, Pa.; Wayne, and his wife Jennifer of Bridgeville, Pa.; Erin, wife of Jason Serock of Havertown, Pa.; Karl Hinderliter of Barto; and Gregory Hinderliter of Barto; grandchildren: Casey, Shane, Kyle, Andrew, Madison, Blake & Connor; sisters: Charlotte, wife of Donald Ferris of Boulder Creek, CA, and Janet, wife of Tom Dougherty of Wellsboro, Pa.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 22 at 10 a.m. at the Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory,163 Main Street Pennsburg.
Viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. Due to the pandemic, masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Burial to follow at 1:30 p.m. at St. John's Cemetery, Cemetery Hill, Ringtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mended Little Hearts- Philadelphia Region, 335 Francis Drive, Havertown, PA 19083. To offer online condolences, visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com
