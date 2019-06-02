|
|
Earle H. Geiger of Willow Grove, Pa, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at his home. He was 86.
Earle was born Aug. 24, 1932 in Glenside, Pa., and graduated Abington H.S. in 1951. He was the son of the late Floyd Geiger and Mary Garrett Geiger.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janice Hawkins Geiger, children, Scott Geiger (Donna), Cindy Collins (Joe) and Lisa Jacobi, 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Skip, Richard, and Robert, and his sister, Isabel Schmidt.
The visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, followed by the memorial service at 12:30 p.m. at Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, 501 Easton Road, Willow Grove. A military graveside service will begin at 2:30 p.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home,
Willow Grove
www.wetzelandson.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 2, 2019