|
|
Edgar Ralph Neff, a longtime resident of Furlong, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Park Creek Place in North Wales. He was 90.
Ed was born in West York, Pa., the son of Ziegler and Viola (Wallick) Neff. He graduated from William Penn High School in 1946.
Drafted by the United States Army in 1950, Ed served for two years in the 43rd MP Company of the 43rd Infantry Division, earning the rank of corporal. He was stationed at Camp Pickett in Virginia and Flak Kaserne in Augsburg, Germany. During his service, he stored up a treasure trove of anecdotes that he happily related to all who would listen.
He then graduated summa cum laude from Syracuse University in 1955 with a B.S. in Sales Management. He also completed all the necessary coursework for an M.B.A.
He married Lois Baker of Landisville, Pa., in December 1954. After leaving school, Ed held several positions in the Syracuse area before accepting a job at Merck, Sharp & Dohme in West Point, Pa. and moving his family to Furlong in 1963. He left Merck to work for IMS from 1978 to 1983, but then returned to Merck until his retirement in 1989, after which he worked as a private consultant until 2001.
While at Merck, Ed worked in market research – his true professional love – new product planning and strategic planning, helping to bring many treatment breakthroughs to market, including the Parkinson's disease drug Sinemet, the anti-spasm drug Flexeril and Pneumovax, the pneumococcal pneumonia vaccine. In the 1970s, he also served as a member of the editorial board for the American Medical Association's Journal of Marketing.
A five-decade member of Doylestown Presbyterian Church, Ed lived out his faith and his dedication to mission through activities such as co-founding the church's Love in Action committee, which asked members to help someone in immediate need, and Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County Master Builder.
In his spare time, Ed enjoyed landscaping his yard, making traditional Pennsylvania Dutch Fraktur art, traveling both domestically and internationally, researching his family genealogy and slipping puns into conversations as often as possible.
Ed is survived by three daughters, Laurie of Edina, Minn., Anne of Mt. Tabor, N.J., and Amy Roth of Earlville, N.Y.; five granddaughters, Cordelia, Adaline and Louisa Roth, and Amelia and Kelsey Neff; a great granddaughter, Lynley Noyola; and his sister, Lois Mehra of York.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Doylestown Presbyterian Church, 127 E. Court St., Doylestown.
Please send donations in lieu of flowers to Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County, 31 Oak Ave., Suite 100, Chalfont, PA 18914.
To share your fondest memories of Edgar, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Leaver/Cable of Buckingham
www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 5, 2019