Edith B. Frederick McLay passed peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020. Her son was present.



Her life was lived on behalf of her own children and the children of the Philadelphia School District. She served as a RN and NP in her native Roxborough, Riverview Hospital, and Philadelphia School District until her retirement from employment.



She guided the Entertainment and the Gala Committees of Ann's Choice Senior Living Community as one of the original 100 residents.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Clarence Bodkin, her sisters, Hazel Harris and Ellen Bodkin, and two devoted husbands, Charles Frederick and William McLay.



She is survived by her sons, Bruce, Carl and Warren, her grandsons, Joshua and Ryan Frederick and their spouses, and great-grandchildren.



She was loved by all and will be missed. Our peace comes from knowing she has rejoined her family both here on earth and in heaven.



