Edith May (Haigh) Allen of Southampton, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Brookdale Living in Richboro, Pa. She would have been 99 years old on April 13th.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Walter and Sabina (Wyld) Haigh.
Edith was the loving wife of Lowell Whitcomb Allen Sr. They were married on Jan. 3, 1948, and were together until Lowell's death in 2005.
Edith had met her future husband while working for SKF Industries at Front and Erie Streets in Philadelphia after Lowell had returned from serving in the U.S. Army throughout World War II. In 1953 they moved to Southampton, Pa., and then to Churchville, Pa. in 1958 to raise their two sons.
Edith was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.
She was a kind and gentle person who will be greatly missed by her sons, Lowell W. Allen Jr. and his wife, Bonnie, of Doylestown, as well as her son, Mark W. Allen of Southampton, who did so much for her over the years. She leaves her granddaughter, Kirstin E. (Allen) Turner and her husband, Anthony, of Perkasie, and also granddaughter, Melissa L. Allen of Philadelphia. Additionally, she is survived by a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Pearl Turner, born in January. Also surviving is Edith's dear brother, Arthur Haigh and his family, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the current restrictions on group gatherings, a memorial service will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931 or to a .
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 12, 2020