|
|
Edmund J. "Ned" Cooney of New Hope passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his residence. He was 88.
Ned was the beloved husband for 62 years to the late Elizabeth R. McDonald Cooney.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Edmund J. and Marie D. Greene Cooney.
On May 23, 1953, Ned married his late wife, Elizabeth, and moved to Trevose where they lived for over 33 years before moving to Buckingham Springs in 1993.
Ned was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Korean Conflict, and was the Past Commander of the American Legion Post 210 in Doylestown. He continued his dedication to his country and to his fellow brothers and sisters in arms by honoring all by volunteering as one of the original 13 members of the Guardians of the National Cemetery at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown.
Ned attended St. Hugh of Clooney School and North Catholic High School and was a man of strong faith. He had worked for over 30 years in production at Schmidt's Brewery in Philadelphia and eventually with Anheuser-Busch, retiring as a supervisor.
He was the recipient of the Legion of Honor Award presented by the Chapel of the Four Chaplains for his selfless service to humanity without regard for race, creed, ethnicity or religious beliefs. His proudest accomplishment was the success of his family and he was known and respected for his generosity to all.
Ned is survived by his two children, Kathleen Jarrett and her husband, Thomas, of Warrington, and Patricia Marinucci and her husband, Albert, of Hatboro. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Matthew and his wife, Melissa, Daniel and his wife, Meg, Patrick, Anthony, and his fiancée, Ariel, and Andrew and his wife, Meghan, and five great-grandchildren, Braeden, Liam, Declan, Harper Elizabeth and Noah Mason.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 10:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5175 Cold Spring Creamery Rd., Doylestown, PA 18940. Interment with military honors will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ned's name may be made to the Sneakers for Soldiers, P.O. Box 464, Chester Springs, PA 19425.
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 8, 2019