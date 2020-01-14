|
Edmund R. "Ed" Micciolo of Roslyn, Pa. passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his home. He was 71.
Edmund was born Feb. 13, 1948 in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Edmundo Micciolo and the late Rosa (Raguso) Micciolo.
Ed proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1968 to 1971; was an employee of Abington Township for 47 years' and was involved with the Roslyn Boys and Girls Club for 40 years, President of the Roslyn Business Association, a Board member of Professional Recyclers of Pennsylvania, and the President of War Memorial Park in Abington.
He was the loving husband of Donna (Candando); the beloved Dad of Michael Micciolo (Debbie), Theresa Castorina (Timothy), and Gina Mattes (David); dear brother of Vito and Rocco Micciolo; and beloved Pop pop of Christian, Nicky, Bella, Sammy, Daniela, Sophia, and Luca.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Angelone Funeral Home, 501 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090. Relatives and friends are also invited to his viewing from 9 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley, PA 19038. Military honors rendered by the United States Marine Corps will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Abington Township, c/o War Memorial Park, 1176 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 14, 2020