Edna B. Graham passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. She was 105 years old and had resided the last 15 years at Ann's Choice in Warminster.
Born in Rushland, Pa., she was the beloved wife to the late Thomas Graham, daughter to the late Horace and Mae Atkinson Bethel, and sister to the late Dorothy Jones.
Edna was a graduate of Hatboro High School and received her B.S. in Elementary Education from Beaver College (Arcadia University). She was a dedicated, caring, and excellent first grade teacher for 39 years at Warwick Elementary School in Jamison, Pa. She touched so many lives with her kindness.
She loved the Lord and was a devoted member of Penns Park Methodist Church, and in later years the Furlong Chapel.
Edna and her sister, Dorothy, spent many enjoyable summers at the family home in Ship Bottom, LBI. She also loved to travel and went on many cruises to Bermuda and a special cruise on the Queen Elizabeth to London and Ireland.
Edna, a genuine lady, lived a good life to be respected and admired.
She is survived by her loving cousins, Edward "Ted" Atkinson and his wife, Ellen, and Joanne Atkinson Waldron and her husband, Philip, and their families.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10:30 a.m. until her funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Chapel at Ann's Choice, 30000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974. Her interment will take place privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, Edna's family would appreciate contributions in her name to the Warwick Elementary Student Activities Fund, 1340 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 8, 2019