Edna Elizabeth "Dolly" Bubeck of Warminster, Pa. passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her home. She was 98.
Born in Collingdale, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Edna (Miller) Brown. She was the beloved wife of the late Horace Bubeck and the loving mother of Jack Bubeck of Warminster.
Also surviving are sister-in-laws and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dolly loved watching game shows on the Game Show Network, doing Jigsaw puzzles, reading and loved the Royal Family. She also enjoyed listening to Elvis and watching Everybody Loves Raymond. Dolly will be remembered as always putting everyone else first and no one would ever say a bad word about her.
Relatives and friends will be received Monday, June 15, 2020 after 10 a.m. until time of her Life Celebration at 11 a.m. in The Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, Pa. 18974.
Interment will be held at White Chapel Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the employees of Jefferson Abington, especially Tiffany for the care given to Dolly.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to a charity of the donor's choice in Dolly's memory.
Decker/Givnsih Life
Celebration Home,
Warminster
Born in Collingdale, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Edna (Miller) Brown. She was the beloved wife of the late Horace Bubeck and the loving mother of Jack Bubeck of Warminster.
Also surviving are sister-in-laws and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dolly loved watching game shows on the Game Show Network, doing Jigsaw puzzles, reading and loved the Royal Family. She also enjoyed listening to Elvis and watching Everybody Loves Raymond. Dolly will be remembered as always putting everyone else first and no one would ever say a bad word about her.
Relatives and friends will be received Monday, June 15, 2020 after 10 a.m. until time of her Life Celebration at 11 a.m. in The Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, Pa. 18974.
Interment will be held at White Chapel Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the employees of Jefferson Abington, especially Tiffany for the care given to Dolly.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to a charity of the donor's choice in Dolly's memory.
Decker/Givnsih Life
Celebration Home,
Warminster
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 12, 2020.