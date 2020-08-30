Edward A. Carothers Jr. of Warrington died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown. He was 70.Born in Philadelphia, he was the beloved husband of Patricia A. Hazlett Carothers for 44 years; and son of the late Edward and Mary Alice Hackett Carothers.Ed was a graduate of Frankford High School, Class of 1968. He was a proud veteran, and a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps; he served in Vietnam for several years.Ed and his family have been residents of Warrington for the past 27 years. Ed's career spanned more than 40 years in the printing industry. He retired in 2016 from The Kennedy Group of Ivyland.He enjoyed fishing, traveling, watching movies, golfing, or playing on a local softball team. He loved his family and traveling with them to Disney World; some of the happiest time was with his grandson, Eddie, who was like a son to him. He will be remembered for his warm smile and firm handshake.In addition to his beloved wife, Patricia, he is survived by his daughter, Jocelynn A. Carothers; his three grandchildren, Eddie Carothers, Alexander Fox, and Patrick Carothers. He has two sisters, Janice Fioravanti and Dorene Vandiver. He also is survived by his brothers-inlaw and sisters-in-law, George and Kathleen McShea, and John and Donna Hazlett.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 10 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at noon Thursday, Sept. 3, at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Road, Jamison. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.