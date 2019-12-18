Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
625 W. Street Rd.
Warminster, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
625 W. Street Rd.
Warminster, PA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Newtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Shortall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward A. Shortall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward A. Shortall Obituary
Edward A. Shortall, a longtime resident of Warminster, Pa., passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. He was 86.

He was born in the Germantown section of Philadelphia to the late Albert and Marie (Reeves) Shortall, and was the youngest of 13 brothers and sisters who have all preceded him in death.

He was a graduate of North Catholic High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He later met his future dance partner, Mildred (Schlecht) Shortall, his wife of 62 years and raised three daughters. He was a devoted grandfather and great grandfather to Taylor Rieco, Eddie Hockenbury, Steven Hockenbury (Kelly), Tommy Boyd, Brianna Hockenbury, Brayden Peet, Keith Weisel and Amber Boyd, who preceded him in death in 1988. His grandchildren were the light of his life.

Ed was a printer by trade and retired from the PA LCB. He loved to dance, sing and play the spoons and his harmonica. He was the life of the party. He enjoyed all Philadelphia sports and was an avid fan of the "Fighting Irish."

He is survived by his wife, Mildred (Schlecht) Shortall, daughters, Diane Rieco (David), Denise Boyd (Tom), and Diedre Hockenbury (Steve), his grandchildren and great grandchild.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 625 W. Street Rd., Warminster, Pa., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will take place promptly at 1:30 p.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pa.

Edward loved spending time with his family, so in lieu of donations, please help celebrate his life by offering a toast of "SLÀINTE" in his honor, with your family and friends.

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -