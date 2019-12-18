|
|
Edward A. Shortall, a longtime resident of Warminster, Pa., passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. He was 86.
He was born in the Germantown section of Philadelphia to the late Albert and Marie (Reeves) Shortall, and was the youngest of 13 brothers and sisters who have all preceded him in death.
He was a graduate of North Catholic High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He later met his future dance partner, Mildred (Schlecht) Shortall, his wife of 62 years and raised three daughters. He was a devoted grandfather and great grandfather to Taylor Rieco, Eddie Hockenbury, Steven Hockenbury (Kelly), Tommy Boyd, Brianna Hockenbury, Brayden Peet, Keith Weisel and Amber Boyd, who preceded him in death in 1988. His grandchildren were the light of his life.
Ed was a printer by trade and retired from the PA LCB. He loved to dance, sing and play the spoons and his harmonica. He was the life of the party. He enjoyed all Philadelphia sports and was an avid fan of the "Fighting Irish."
He is survived by his wife, Mildred (Schlecht) Shortall, daughters, Diane Rieco (David), Denise Boyd (Tom), and Diedre Hockenbury (Steve), his grandchildren and great grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 625 W. Street Rd., Warminster, Pa., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will take place promptly at 1:30 p.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pa.
Edward loved spending time with his family, so in lieu of donations, please help celebrate his life by offering a toast of "SLÀINTE" in his honor, with your family and friends.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 18, 2019