|
|
Edward A. Stroman Sr. of Ann's Choice in Warminster, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 84.
Ed was born in Philadelphia, to Laura (Heiney) and Jacob Stroman. He is survived by his loving children, Ed A. Jr. (Deborah), Steven (Stephanie), Shari Limbert (Larry), and Stacey Levengood (Robert); grandchildren, Christopher Bound (Kristen), Nykie Beuke (Matthew), Steven Stroman (Amy), Ashley Adams (Ricky), Jaime Bound and Alexander Stroman, Sandi Doyle (Joe), Patrick Bound (Heather), Rachel Mackey (Ron), Jordan Ellis (Ally); and 18 great-grandchildren.
Ed was the youngest of eight siblings who grew up in Port Richmond. He would go on to meet the love of his life, Dottie, whom he would marry and spend the next 55 years. He was a long-time resident of Southampton, where he raised his four children with his wife. His reputation of being one of the most creative and talented sheet metal mechanics was legendary leading to numerous skilled apprentices under his guidance.
You could always find Ed watching his favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles every Sunday, but he also loved the Phillies, Flyers, and the Villanova Wildcats. He was a member of the Southampton Sports Club where he coached various football and basketball teams. He would later go on to coach the Kenney's Woman's softball team to several championships as well as the William Tennant High School girls team. Many of the players he coached remained a part of his life and became his good friends.
He was an extremely talented artist who enjoyed many years creating paintings that he shared with his family and friends. His artwork became a focus for him during his retirement years where he spent many hours enjoying this passion.
Ed also enjoyed good music, loved to dance, and spent many days enjoying the mountains with his family. He had a variety of nicknames during his lifetime, but enjoyed being called Pop the most. Whether it was his grandchildren, friends at the bar or someone he just met, his endearing personality was unforgettable. Well known for his jokes and stories, you could always count on a good laugh when he was in the room. Sadly, he will be sorely missed, but always remembered.
Ed's family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, and again from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at the funeral home, where the service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery in Warrington Township.
In lieu of flowers, the Stroman family has requested donations in Ed's name be made to Abington Jefferson Hospice, Attn: Nancy Gogal, Nurse Manager, 225 Newtown Rd., Warminster, PA 18974.
Condolences may be sent to his family by visiting the funeral home's Web site listed below.
James J. McGhee Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 2, 2019