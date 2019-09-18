|
Edward A. "Ted" Williamson died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 in Doylestown, Pa. after suffering from a massive stroke.
Born Oct. 28, 1933 in Providence, R.I. to Edward A. and Helen V. Williamson, Ted was raised in Needham, Mass. with his sister and two brothers. After graduating from Needham H.S. in 1951, he attended Northeastern University, graduating in 1956 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. While at NU he played hockey and was on the team in 1952 when the first Bean Pot Tournament was played.
Ted and his wife, Carole, were high school sweethearts and just celebrated their 63rd anniversary.
In 1957, he was inducted into the U.S. Army and served at Fort Detrick, Frederick, Md., in the Biological Warfare Center. Upon an honorable discharge Ted advanced through corporate America, taking his family from Boston to Chatham, N.J.; Greenwood, S.C.; and ultimately Doylestown, Pa. where they lived for 28 years. While in Doylestown, Ted and his son established Williamson Engineering Co. A longtime member of Doylestown Country Club, he enjoyed the camaraderie of his many friends.
In 2005, Ted and Carole moved to The Villages, Fla., where he remained active playing golf, tennis, pickleball and bridge. He always enjoyed the challenge of solving the N.Y. Times crossword puzzle. Although Ted moved away from Boston in 1965, he remained a Boston sports fan for life. He could often be found cheering on the teams and gently teasing friends who were rooting for the opposition.
He was kind and had a quick wit. Everyone enjoyed being around him and laughing with him. He was a loving husband, wonderful father, grandfather and friend.
Ted is survived by his loving wife, Carole (Taylor) of The Villages, Fla.; his son, Edward Taylor of Doylestown, Pa.; his daughters, Alana Patterson (the late Peter) of Lee, N.H. and Andrea Gregory (Gary) of Marblehead, Mass.; his sister, Norma Osgood (Winthrop); his brother, Alan (Bette) of Scottsdale, Ariz.; sisters-in-law, Meredith Graham and Eunice Rogerson, both of Florida; and a special cousin, Robert Hughes (Chris) of California. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew Williamson (Alexandra), Jaquelin Patterson, James Patterson (Ashley), Taylor Patterson, Alana Patterson, Oliver Gregory, Pamela Gregory, Eliot Gregory and Amanda Gregory, and his great-grandchildren, Colin and Sydney Williamson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, John Patrick "Jack" Williamson, and grandson, Paul Michael Williamson.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 235 E. State St., Doylestown, Pa., where the family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ted's name to the JAG Fund, http://jagfund.org, which was near and dear to Ted's heart.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 18, 2019