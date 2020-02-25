|
Former President of Breuninger Dairies Dies at Lansdale
Edward A. Breuninger, son of Edward Adolf and Ida (Hannemann) Breuninger, died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Brittany Pointe Estates. He was 97.
A member of the 'Greatest Generation,' he served his country in the Sicilian and Italian campaigns as a member of the Army Air Corps.
Mr. Breuninger, who retired in 1986 as president of Breuninger Dairies, was the third generation to head the business.
Born in Philadelphia on June 5, 1922, he attended Penn State University, then the University of Pennsylvania with a four year hiatus in the service, before joining the family business. An accomplished equestrian in his youth, his love of the outdoors led him to tennis and rowing his beloved boat the 'Udder Bliss.' He served as President of his Church Council and of the Pennsylvania Milk Dealers Association.
He was married to Gertrude Marie Schuricht from Oct. 2, 1943 until her death in 2009.
He is survived by his two children, Janet Karasz (Lawrence) of Mesa, Ariz. and E. Allen (Harriet) of Pocono Pines, Pa., five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one sister, Evelyn Peck of Sarasota, Fla.
His memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in the Auditorium of Brittany Pointe Estates, 1001 S. Valley Forge Rd., Lansdale, PA 19446, where relatives and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Edward A. Breuninger to the ACTS Legacy Foundation at Brittany Pointe Estates at the address listed above, or to the Clymer Library, 115 Firehouse Rd., Pocono Pines, PA 18350.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 25, 2020