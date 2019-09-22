|
|
Ed "Butch" Klebes passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family after a long battle with cancer, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
Ed was born Nov. 9, 1942 in Pennsylvania to Ed and Ann Klebes. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1963. Ed worked in sales for Asplundh Manufacturing for 29 years, retiring in 1992.
He had a personality larger than life and an infectious smile! An avid hunter, fisherman, golfer and snowmobiler, Ed was a catcher for a local softball league in Doylestown, Pa. sponsored by Funk Electric. Ed also enjoyed cooking and he and his wife, Diane, held annual Pig Roasts for many years at their home in Pecks Pond, Pa.
He loved the outdoors, music and sports, his favorite teams being the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles. Ed's family and friends have GREAT memories of his cabin located in Pecks Pond and the weekends were spent playing the boom-bah's and dancing the polka at the Lucky Dot Hotel. Ed will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Adair Klebes of Punta Gorda, Fla.; daughter, Kelly Sue Wulfhorst of Shohola, Pa.; son, Edward A. Klebes III of East Stroudsburg, Pa.; mother, Ann Klebes of Pecks Pond, Pa.; sister, Jean Sullivan of Kansas City; many nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Allison Wulfhorst and Daniel Fowler; brother, Arthur Klebes; and sister, Helen Ketterer.
Memorial donations may be made to TideWell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
To send condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory,
Punta Gorda, Fla.
www.charlottememorial.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 22, 2019