Edward B. Mullaney of Chalfont went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was 89.
He will live forever in the heart of Karen Ritter Mullaney, his best friend and cherished wife of 37 years.
Born in Scranton and raised in Dunmore, Pa., he was the son of the late Patrick J. and Edna Biedlingmaier Mullaney, the brother of the late Eleanor Mann, and the grandfather of the late Matthew Sohanic.
In 1973, Ed and his good friend, Duane Murner, conceptualized and founded the Doylestown Tennis Club. Over the past 47 years, Ed has influenced the lives of many. He and his wife, Karen, took great joy in giving of themselves to the community they loved. Prior to this, he worked Scott Paper Company. Ed answered a call to service for our country and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Ed will be remembered for his sense of humor, caring nature, love of music and passion for the University of Notre Dame. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at his second home in Harvey Cedars, LBI, New Jersey.
In addition to his wife, Karen, Ed is survived by his children: Edward Burton of Littleton, Colo., Barbara Frantz of Denver, Colo., Patrick Mullaney of Ottsville, and Michele Unger and her husband, Chris, of Warrington. He is also survived by his step-children: Paula Kovacs and her husband, Dwayne, of Doylestown and Michael J. Sohanic and his wife, Tricia, of Doylestown, his 14 grandchildren: Brett Mullaney, Britni Stewart, Elijah Mullaney, Caleb Mullaney, Daniel Unger, Elizabeth Unger, Ryan Sohanic, Kacey Sohanic, Michael E. Sohanic, Jason Kovacs, Jessica Kovacs, Joshua Kovacs, Amarin MacKenzie, and Christian Mullaney, and his great grandchildren: Michael, Annabelle, Kayla, Aubrey, Ambrose, Mitchell, Braelyn, and Bruce. He will also be remembered with love by many other family members and caring friends.
Due to the National Health Crisis, a Memorial Mass at St. Robert Bellarmine Church will be announced for family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Payable to Holy Family Home, 5300 Chester Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19143.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 12, 2020