Edward C. Mahoney, a resident of Chalfont, Pa., passed away suddenly Monday, June 3, 2019, at home. He was 71.
Edward is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Janet, and his four children, Shannon Hill (Daniel), Christine Handly (Kory), Matthew Mahoney (Jessica), and Calvin Pham (Kelly). He is also survived by his six grandchildren.
Born Feb. 21, 1948, in Yonkers, N.Y., he was the son of the late Edward and Mary Mahoney (Sullivan). Ed was the first of four children. Surviving are his brother, Michael, and his sister, Eileen Walsh. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia.
Edward was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. He was assigned to Co. B of the Signal Battalion.
Ed was a retired Intaglio Printer for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. Ed loved and enjoyed the company of his family. He enjoyed cooking, shopping and watching TV. He really loved good times with Janet playing pool at home. He made everyone laugh and will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Friends and family are invited to attend his memorial service at 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave., Chalfont, Pa., where the greeting will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donation in Ed's name may be made to the , www.AmericanDiabetesAssociation.com.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 6, 2019