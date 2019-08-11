|
Edward F. Barbano passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. He was 93.
Edward was the beloved husband of the late Natalie D. Barbano; father of Donna Barbano and her husband, Robert Leggat, Edward F. Barbano Jr. and his wife, Susan G., and Terry Burke and her husband, John Jr.; grandfather of Patrick Barbano, Lauralee Barbano-Maritt, Christine Burke, and John Burke III; and great grandfather of Adriana Barbano, Michael Barbano, Lucy Maritt, and Jeremy Maritt; brother of John Barbano Sr., Marie B. Parker, and the late Albert F. Barbano Jr.
Edward was a longtime member of Sandy Run Country Club and the Horsham V.F.W.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, 501 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090. Relatives and friends are also invited to his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 321 Witmer Road, Horsham, PA 19044 www.stcatherineschurch.org. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Mem Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Neshaminy Manor - The Foundation at the Manor - Gardens at the Manor, 1660 Easton Road, Warrington, PA 18976 or , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home,
Willow Grove
www.wetzelandson.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 11, 2019