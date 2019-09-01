|
Edward G. Means Jr. of Sellersville passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at his residence. He was 72.
He was the beloved husband of Dolores F. (Brown) Means for 41 years until her death in 2017.
Born in Doylestown, he was the son of the late Edward G. Means Sr. and Eleanor (Godlewski) Means Marsteller. Ed was a 1964 graduate of Lansdale Catholic High School.
Mr. Means is survived by his six children, eight grandchildren, a brother, an aunt, and "Toots."
His memorial service will begin at 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, 87 N. Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960, where a visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ed's name may be made to Doylestown Hospital Hospice, 4259 West Swamp Rd., Doylestown, PA 18902.
