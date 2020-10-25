Edward Gana Jr. passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Wesley Enhanced Living in Doylestown. He was 92.Born in Philadelphia, and raised in Buckingham Township, Ed graduated from Buckingham Township High School as valedictorian. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force working in aircraft maintenance and as a supply technician stationed in Greenland. He then graduated from Lansdale School of Business. He was a self-employed public accountant.Ed served 31 years on the Board of Trustees of First Savings Bank of Perkasie. In addition, he donated his time and energy to Salem United Church of Christ, volunteering for countless events. Upon retirement, he volunteered his time for many years at Doylestown Hospital and Central Bucks Senior Activity Center.Ed loved spending time with family, and especially his granddaughters. He was the family carpenter and photographer. Picnics and playing outdoor games of croquet, horseshoes, and bean bag was a favorite pastime. He also enjoyed playing Pinochle and Michigan Rummy, and was an avid reader.He is survived by his son, Thomas Gana and his wife, Karen; his son David Gana; his granddaughter, Kimberly Mazewski and her wife, Jessica; his granddaughter, Jessica Gana and her husband, Gary Green Jr.; and his great grandson, Mavin Mazewski; and his former daughter-in-law, Laura Parker and her husband, Bruce.He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Mary Jane Gana; and his son, Robert Gana.Interment will be held privately in Doylestown Cemetery. No memorial service is planned.In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be made to Salem United Church of Christ, 186 E. Court St., Doylestown, PA, 18901, where Ed was a member for more than 70 years.Send condolences to the wesbite below.Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home,Doylestown