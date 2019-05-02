|
|
Edward J. "Bud" Kern passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 at Doylestown Hospital at the age of 88.
Born in Abington, Bud was the son of the late Edward M. and Mary A. (O'Neil) Kern.
He was the husband of Jane Y. (Smith) Kern. The couple was married in 1953. After their marriage the couple settled in Horsham, PA for many years. They have resided in Buckingham since 1997.
Bud proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and fought in the Korean Conflict. Bud was a letter carrier with the Abington Post Office for many years before pursuing his true passions of Sports writing and Horticulture at the Quakertown Free Press and Clearview Nursery.
Whether Bud was writing about your student athlete or cultivating gardens, he was loved by all.
In addition to his wife Jane, Bud is survived by his children: Mary L. Kern, Susan T. Lyons (Timothy), Elizabeth A. Hunter (Thomas), Joan M. Roberts (Michael), Nancy L. Pickwell (Richard) and Timothy E. Kern (Amy). He is also survived by his twin sister, Mary "Molly" (Kern) Sabia. He was the grandfather of 16 children and great-grandfather of 11 children.
Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Friday, May 3 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Rd, Doylestown, PA 18902, where the family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. A Military internment will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 8 in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bud's name may be made to: Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at the address above or to: Korean War Veterans Association, Inc., P.O. Box 407, Charleston, IL 61902. Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 2, 2019