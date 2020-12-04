1/1
Edward J. Reshetar
Edward J. Reshetar of Doylestown, PA passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was 66 years old.
Born in Doylestown, PA he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Ann (Gana) Reshetar and graduated from Central Bucks West High School. Eddie was employed as a Mechanical Coordinator by Richard Reshetar Builder for 14 years and retired in 2017. He had many talents and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He had a quick wit and was able to find humour in any situation. Anyone who knew Eddie will always remember that twinkle in his eye and his infectious laugh. He will be missed by all.
He is survived by his siblings, Thomas of Townsend, MT, Diane Schmellick of Doylestown, Mary Ann Schote of Chalfont and Joanne Norland (Stein) of Pipersville. He is also survived by his aunt, Ann Gana and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, James P. and Joseph R. Reshetar.
Services will be private under the direction of the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home/Central Bucks Crematory, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edward's name may be made to Jefferson Health Home Care and Hospice, 225 Newtown Road, Warminster, PA 18974.
Send condolences to www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com



Published in The Intelligencer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
