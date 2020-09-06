Dr. Edward J. Sturm passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. He was 83.Born in Shaker Heights, Ohio, Edward was the son of the late John and Grace (Franz) Sturm, and brother of the late Dolores (Sturm) Miller.Edward was the beloved husband of Annette P. McCluskey Sturm (Toronto, Canada) for 60 years.Edward was a St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) High School graduate. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Ohio State University in Aeronautical Engineering. He went on to earn his Doctorate from the United States Naval Postgraduate School (Monterey, California).He served in the United States Navy for 30 years and he was stationed all over the United States. He retired in 1990 as a Captain and former Commanding Officer of both NAPC, Trenton, N.J., and NADC, Warminster, Pa. He continued to work as a consultant for VEDA, Warminster, Pa., for five years.He enjoyed many hobbies over his lifetime, including but not limited to reading, sailing, flying model airplanes, collecting trains, skiing, woodworking, his ponds and caring for his property. He loved God, his country and his family.In addition to his wife, Edward is survived by his loving children, Anastasia Sturm and Carl Sturm, as well as his five grandchildren, Audrianna, Madeline, Lily, Samuel and Chloe, his sister, Mary (Sturm) Januska, his nieces, Christine, Laura, the late Debra, and his nephew, Robert "Bob".Relatives and friends are invited to Edward's Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 E. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901. Interment will take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Edward's name may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.