John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
215-659-1630

Edward J. Wurster Sr.

Edward J. Wurster Sr. Obituary
Edward J. Wurster Sr. of New Port Richey, Fla., formerly of Glassboro, N.J., passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of the late Florence (Dyer); loving father of Edward J. Wurster Jr. (Elizabeth), Margaret J. Tosco (Roger), Florence H. Eli, and Alfred F. Wurster (Patricia); devoted grandfather of 12 and great- grandfather of 10. He was the dear brother of the late Albert Wurster, Mary Beckett, William Wurster and Rosalie Navarro, and will also be missed by his sister-in- law, Elaine Harkins, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, Pa. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. David R.C. Church, Willow Grove. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, Pa.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 6, 2020
