Edward J. Wurster Sr. of New Port Richey, Fla., formerly of Glassboro, N.J., passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of the late Florence (Dyer); loving father of Edward J. Wurster Jr. (Elizabeth), Margaret J. Tosco (Roger), Florence H. Eli, and Alfred F. Wurster (Patricia); devoted grandfather of 12 and great- grandfather of 10. He was the dear brother of the late Albert Wurster, Mary Beckett, William Wurster and Rosalie Navarro, and will also be missed by his sister-in- law, Elaine Harkins, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, Pa. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. David R.C. Church, Willow Grove. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 6, 2020