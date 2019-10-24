|
|
Edward Kraft of Hatboro passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Neshaminy Manor after a long illness. He was 85.
A retired machinist, he loved to work in his garden and every summer had a large vegetable garden. He was an avid sports fan, rooting for all of the Philadephia sports teams, especially the Phillies. His main passion though, was the game of soccer. He played from the time he was a child. In his early years he played as a member of the United German Hungarian Club and later became a referee with the United Soccer Federation.
Preceded in death by his stepson, Shawn, he is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary (Connors), his daughters, Linda Tananis (Richard) and Kristine O'Mara (Charles), grandaughters, Bryn and Meghan O'Mara, and stepsons, Kevin and James Connors.
Relatives and friends are invited beginning at noon on Saturday, Oct. 26, to the Fletcher-Nasevich Funeral Home, 9529 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, where a Christian funeral service will begin at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is respectfully requesting contributions in his name be made payable to Elm Street Hatboro, with the notation in the memo line, K9 Hatboro, and then forwarded to the Hatboro Police Department, 120 E. Montgomery Ave., Hatboro, PA 19040.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 24, 2019