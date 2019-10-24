Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fletcher-Nasevich Funeral Home
9529 Bustleton Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19115
(215) 673-8153
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Fletcher-Nasevich Funeral Home
9529 Bustleton Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19115
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Fletcher-Nasevich Funeral Home
9529 Bustleton Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Kraft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Kraft

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Kraft Obituary
Edward Kraft of Hatboro passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Neshaminy Manor after a long illness. He was 85.

A retired machinist, he loved to work in his garden and every summer had a large vegetable garden. He was an avid sports fan, rooting for all of the Philadephia sports teams, especially the Phillies. His main passion though, was the game of soccer. He played from the time he was a child. In his early years he played as a member of the United German Hungarian Club and later became a referee with the United Soccer Federation.

Preceded in death by his stepson, Shawn, he is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary (Connors), his daughters, Linda Tananis (Richard) and Kristine O'Mara (Charles), grandaughters, Bryn and Meghan O'Mara, and stepsons, Kevin and James Connors.

Relatives and friends are invited beginning at noon on Saturday, Oct. 26, to the Fletcher-Nasevich Funeral Home, 9529 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, where a Christian funeral service will begin at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is respectfully requesting contributions in his name be made payable to Elm Street Hatboro, with the notation in the memo line, K9 Hatboro, and then forwarded to the Hatboro Police Department, 120 E. Montgomery Ave., Hatboro, PA 19040.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now