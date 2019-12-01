|
Edward Lloyd Ricker went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 67.
Born in May 1952, he was the oldest son of the late Bertie and Edward Rickner. He graduated from Central Bucks High School. He worked and served Neshaminy-Warwick Presbyterian Church for over 48 years.
He was a friend to all, and gave of himself without reserve. Lloyd was a member of the Hartsville Fire Company for over 50 years. His selfless service to the community earned him recognition by The Coalition to Shelter and Support the Homeless, Warwick Township, Bucks County, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the United States Congress. Rickner Hall at Neshaminy-Warwick Church was recently named in his honor by the members and leadership of the church.
Lloyd is survived by his brother, Theodore Rickner of Hartsville, Pa.; his sister, Jeannette Eddowes, wife of Geoffrey, of Lancaster, Pa.; nephews, Benjamin Eddowes, husband of Brittany, of Frederick, Md., and Christopher Eddowes of Washington, D.C.; and niece, Emily Eddowes of Lancaster, Pa.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of this good man will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Neshaminy Warwick Presbyterian Church, 1401 Meetinghouse Rd., Warminster, Pa., where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Hartsville Fire Company, 1195 York Rd., Hartsville, PA 18974 or Neshaminy-Warwick Presbyterian Church, 1401 Meetinghouse Rd., Warminster, PA 18974.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 1, 2019