Edward P. Rush Sr. of Warminster, formerly of Warrington, passed away at Doylestown Hospital on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Ed was born in Philadelphia and was the son of the late William J. and Helen Rush.
Ed was the husband of Patricia A. (McBrien) Rush, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, Ed is survived by his children, Bridget Schmidt (Howard), Edward P. Jr. (Kathleen), Brian M. (Sue), and Shawn M. Rush (Jamee). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Emily and Tara Schmidt, and Kaitlin, Edward, III, Elizabeth, Lauren and Charlie Rush.
Ed was preceded in death by his brother, William Rush.
He was a graduate of St. Helena Grade School, La Salle College High School, and La Salle College. Following college, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. His career in sales and marketing spanned over 50 years and included the creation of his business, Edward P. Rush Associates.
As a consummate Irishman born with the gift of gab, life for Ed was about sharing a story and smile with whoever would listen and laugh along with him. His happy place was Ocean City, N.J., where he spent many years sharing stories and smiles with his beloved family and dearest friends.
Edward's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 235 W. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901, where his family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made on the tribute page titled "Edward Rush", .
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 24, 2019