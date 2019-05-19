Home

Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
501 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 659-0911
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
501 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
501 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
Edward R. Drake Obituary
Edward R. Drake passed away May 14, 2019. He was 81.

He was the beloved husband of Elica (Wood) Drake; father of the late Edward R. Drake and his wife Stacy, Karen Brady and her husband Gerry, and Linda Palmer and her husband Bradley; grandfather of Ethan and Seth Drake, Brenna and Ryan Brady, and Noah and Grace Palmer; and brother of William Drake and his wife Carol, Marilyn Histand and her husband the late Samuel, the late Robert and his wife Katherine, and the late Peter Drake.

Edward was a longtime member of the Vereinigung Erzgebirge, American Legion, Disabled Veterans of America, and poll worker for the Democratic Party.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation from 9 a.m. until a funeral service with military honors at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, 501 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati OH 45250, www.nsf.dav.org.

Wetzel and Son Funeral Home,

Willow Grove

www.wetzelandson.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 19, 2019
