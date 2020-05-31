Edward T. Reidinger of Warminster, Pa. passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Born in Shamokin, Pa., he was the son of the late Thomas and Theresa Reidinger. He was the loving brother of Joseph Reidinger and his wife, Bonnie.
Edward was a graduate of William Tennent High School.
His funeral services were held privately.
The Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster
www.deckergivnish.comE
Published in The Intelligencer on May 31, 2020.