Edward Thomas Reidinger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward T. Reidinger of Warminster, Pa. passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Born in Shamokin, Pa., he was the son of the late Thomas and Theresa Reidinger. He was the loving brother of Joseph Reidinger and his wife, Bonnie.

Edward was a graduate of William Tennent High School.

His funeral services were held privately.

The Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Warminster

www.deckergivnish.comE

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 29, 2020
Prayers for the family and for Ed's eternal rest.
Susan Williams
Family Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved