|
|
Edward W. Smith of Warrington, Pa. died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Pine Run in Doylestown. He was 91.
He was the beloved husband of Margaret T. Smith, who passed away in February of 2009. The couple had been married for 52 years.
Born in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Edward J. and Edna Buffington Smith.
Ed was a resident of Warrington for 52 years, having formerly lived in Philadelphia. He was a graduate of North East High School, Class of 1945. Ed graduated in 1953 from Drexel University, where he received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering.
Between high school and college, Ed was in the U.S. Air Force for three years, working on fire control systems for various Air Force fighter planes. He spent 27 months in Germany with the Occupation Army. He was discharged as a Staff Sergeant and subsequently served in the reserves for five years.
After his discharge, Ed worked at RCA in Camden, N.J. in the airborne fire control section. After leaving RCA, he joined General Electric where he worked in the space division for 41 years. He primarily worked on satellite programs which included Nimbus, Landsat and DSCS for both NASA and the Air Force. Ed held may positions at GE with his most favorite being spacecraft manager. Ed was a workaholic. He traveled extensively for work; his first launch was from LOMPOC California (VAFB) in 1964. Ed was very proud to have his family accompany him for the launch.
Ed was active in the Knights of Columbus and was past Grand Knight with Council 4160 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. In addition, he was a 4th degree Knight with the Archbishop Wood Assembly, a member of the VFW, member of Saint Robert Bellarmine Church and its senior citizens club, the EPS.
Ed was a die hard Philadelphia Eagles fan. In 1948, fresh from serving in the U.S. Army, Ed spent his weekends at Shibe park with his best friend, Walt, watching the games. In 1949 he bought his first season tickets for $19. He always said the 1948 and 1949 teams were the best Eagles teams. In 1989 he once again had season tickets with his daughters and they enjoyed many years of Eagles games together. He was very grateful the Eagles won the Super Bowl while he was here to see it.
Ed was father of Janice (Henderson) Spotz, Suzanne Barnhurst, Patrice O'Brien, and the late Harry Henderson. He was the brother of Joseph Smith and the late Florence Yochim and James Smith. He was the grandfather of Holly Gregor, Wendy Kershner, Joey Connaughty, Brenda Herman, Linda Pettersen, Linda Barnhurst, Patricia Wiley, Bill O'Brien and Matthew O'Brien. He is also survived by his nine great grandchildren.
Ed enjoyed the many times he spent with the family for vacations and other events.
A memorial service for Ed will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Rd., Warrington, Pa., where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Saint John Neumann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Bucks County SPCA.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Warrington
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 4, 2020