Edwin A. "Andy" Zeek Jr. of Doylestown passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor. He was 80.
He was the husband of Sara Jane (Flagler) Zeek. The couple would had been married for 52 years.
Born in New Britain, Pa., he was the son of the late Edwin A. and Jeanette (Williams) Zeek Sr. He was a graduate of Central Bucks High School, Class of 1958.
Andy had been employed with New Britain Township Public Works Dept for many years. He also was a member of the Plumstead Fire Dept. for 51 years. Andy was involved with the Boy Scouts as Troop Leader of Plumstead Troop 171 and Carversville Troop 64. He was a member of the Bucks-Mont Two- Cylinder Club, the Doylestown F.&A.M. Lodge No. 245, the Ottsville American Legion Post 0399, The Central Bucks Senior Center, and the Ottsville Senior Center.
In addition to his wife, Sara Jane, he is survived by his four sons, Keith Lear, Kenneth Lear (Jeanette), Kevin Lear (Robin), and Kris Zeek (Erin). He was the grandfather of Keith, Jennifer, Brian, Ken, Amanda, Josh, Jessica, Steph, and Noah, and is also survived by his 13 great-grandchildren, Armani, Xzander, Keaton, Haley, Teresa, Lane, Cheyenne, Billy, Lilly, Brian, Brandon, Hope, and Bryce.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Barlow.
A private graveside service for Andy will be held at Ferndale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Company at pvfc2420.org
, or to Boy Scout Troop 64, P.O. Box 64, Carversville, PA 18913.
