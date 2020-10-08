1/1
Edwin Lawrence
Edwin "ED" Lawrence, a Liberal Arts professor, lifelong student and educator, died at his home in Bedminster, Pa. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, of pancreatic cancer. He was 75.

Ed was born Oct. 28, 1944 in Scranton, Pa. to Edwin and Regina (Kryzwycki) Lawrence.

He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Clare, two sons, Matthew and Mark and their families, including the delight of his life - four cherished grandchildren. He leaves behind five of seven siblings, numerous nephews, nieces and extended family.

Ed attended Scranton Preparatory H.S. and earned a Bachelor's degree from Holy Cross College, Mass. and a Master of Arts from Scranton University, specializing in American Literature. He began his teaching career in 1969 at Delaware Valley College (now University), where he taught literature, ethics, philosophy, communications, art, film and other courses for 39 years. Ed was a true Renaissance man. His love of learning and teaching continued with Continued Learning in Retirement (CLR), which brought great joy and meaning to his retired life.

During his tenure at Del Val, Ed was Chairman of the English department, involved in union negotiations, accreditation of the college, and the Honors Program. As monitor of the Outdoors Club, he enriched students' education with an appreciation of nature, team spirit and continued learning. Ed's interest in exploring and knowledge led him to escort students and faculty to Europe for nine exciting spring vacations, visiting the antiquities of Italy, Spain, France, England and Greece.

A want-to-be Marine Biologist, Ed, loved the water and gravitated to the ocean each summer with his family, motorboat in tow. However, sailing remained his passion, and he happily spent many years sailing on Lake Nockamixon with his buddy, Peter. When sailing became difficult, Ed sadly downgraded to a pontoon, but was able to continue his love of water with family and friends. Fittingly, Ed's ashes will be spread in Lake Nockamixon.

Memorial contributions in Ed's name may be made to Continued Learning for Retirees (CLR), Delaware Valley University; Development & Alumni Affairs, 700 E. Butler Pike, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at delval.edu/giving.

A memorial service will be held via Zoom at 11 a.m. (EST) Saturday, Nov. 7. Visit the funeral home's web site below for the invitation to the Zoom service and to leave a message for the family.

Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home,

Lansdale

www.huffandlakjer.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 8, 2020.
