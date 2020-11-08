On Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, Edwina "Eddy" Smith lost her courageous battle with Dementia, while surrounded by her loving family.Born in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of Dr. Edward and Anne (Shirvin) Krol. Eddy attended Loyola University, where she earned a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Mathematics.She met the love of her life, Dr. Louis Smith, in Fort Smith, Ark., where they taught at St. Anne's Academy. Eddy and Lou married on Dec. 3, 1967 and celebrated almost 53 years of a happy and blessed marriage.Eddy was a Professor of Mathematics for 32 years at Montgomery County Community College. She was respected by her peers and loved by her students.Eddy had many talents; she enjoyed sewing, gardening, and knitting; often making blankets for The Linus Project. During her empty nest years, she indulged her passion for travel and visited such places as Africa, Iceland and Guatemala.In addition to her talents and hobbies, her greatest joy came from her family. Her daughters, Kelly and Andrea, and then her grandchildren, Rachael, Sarah, Olivia, Luke and Brett, meant the world to her. She was a fun and active "Mom-Mom," always taking the grandchildren on trips, outings; trick or treating in costume with them and always doing a fun craft with them.As a wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother, Eddy was kind, thoughtful, loving, and a dear friend to so many.She is survived by her husband, Dr. Louis J. Smith, her daughters, Kelly A. Yetter and her husband, Scott, and Andrea Galambos, five grandchildren and one great- granddaughter.Services and burial will be private.Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Jenkintown, Pa.