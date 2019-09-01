|
Eileen M. Arlen, a lifelong resident of Feasterville, died peacefully at Doylestown Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. She was 65.
Born in Philadelphia, Eileen was the daughter of the late Edward O. and Mildred E. (Werner) Arlen. She graduated from Neshaminy High School in 1972.
She worked as the Secretary for the Nursing Dept. at Bucks County Community College, a Bookkeeper for Code Inspections in Horsham, and most recently for the past 18 years, Eileen was the Office Manager and Bookkeeper for Smith Construction in Bensalem.
In her leisure time she enjoyed reading, sports and spending time at the beach. Eileen will be deeply missed by her family and by all who came to know her.
Eileen is survived by her cherished brother, Richard E. Arlen of Feasterville, her aunt, Leona Martino of Blue Bell, and many caring cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 11 a.m. until her funeral service at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Grace Lutheran Church, 1169 West Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the , 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 1, 2019