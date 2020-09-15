Eileen M. Frankenfield of Warrington, formerly of Chalfont and Willow Grove, went home to our Lord on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. She was 89.She was the loving wife for 68 years to Francis R. "Fritz" Frankenfield Sr.Born in Lambertville, N.J. on July 31, 1931 to the late Paul J. and Alice C. Smith, she is survived by her brother, Joseph P. Smith (Therese), and was preceded in death by brothers, Paul J. Smith Jr. and George M. Smith.Those left behind to cherish her memories are her husband, Francis R. Frankenfield Sr., her children, Francis R. Frankenfield Jr. (Virginia Byrne) of Quakertown, Alice Valenza (Sam) of Huntingdon Valley and Mary Beth Cherry (Bill) of Bethlehem, Pa., nine grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.Eileen and her husband, Fritz, were active members of St. Jude Church and founding members of the "Chicken Coopers." She was a member of the choir, ladies association and senior club. She enjoyed square dancing and participated in the many activites in the Legacy Oaks Community. She also belonged to the VIA-Doylestown Hospital.A 1950 graduate of Notre Dame Girls Academy in Wyncote, she went onto become a private secretary and a wonderful wife and homemaker.With her beautiful smile, she was a very dignified lady, strong in her faith and beliefs, and loved to give to others. Always dressed to impress, she had a love for shoes and jewelry.Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at St. Jude Church, 321 W. Butler Ave., Chalfont, Pa., where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please remember to wear your mask and follow social distancing guidelines.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church in Chalfont.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.Scanlin Funeral Home,Chalfont