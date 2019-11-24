|
Eileen Marie Snell of Willow Grove and formerly a long time resident of Bucks County died unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Abington-Lansdale Hospital. She was 71.
Eileen was the loving mother of Eileen Martin (Kirby) of North Wales and Holly Staugaitis (Steven) of Lansdale, and the devoted fiancé and long time companion of Michael A. "Mickey" Palembas.
Born in Philadelphia she was the daughter of the late John and Eleanor Connor Foley.
After graduating from Cardinal Dougherty High School in 1966, Eileen became a hair stylist. She was a favorite among all of her customers both for her talent and her bubbly and warm personality. Her skills extended beyond the salon as she gave countless haircuts and perms at family gatherings over the years. Later she would own and operate a school and dance photography business.
Eileen had a heart so big that it simply couldn't be measured. She had a zest for life that was contagious and a welcoming spirit that made everyone around her feel cared for and loved. She loved to dance, read books, host parties, talk on the phone, watch The Weather Channel, and play Scrabble and Pinochle with family and friends. Eileen enjoyed traveling, especially time on the beach, Disney World with her family, cruises, Ireland, Italy, and winter trips to Florida with Mickey. Eileen made every birthday and holiday extra special for her girls. She loved traditions and making her Russian Snowball cookies with them every Christmas season. She cherished time with her grandchildren, including movie nights, sleepovers, playing UNO and board games, and showering them with endless love.
Most of all, Eileen was kind, loving, generous, and touched countless lives with her warmth, hugs, and her golden heart. She will be dearly missed.
In addition to her daughters and her fiancé, Eileen leaves behind her grandchildren, Madison, Vaughan, Jack, Wyatt, and Ryan; her siblings John Foley (Angela), Michael Foley, Ann Drakely (late Thomas), Patricia Esterly (late William,), Noreen Foley, and Theresa Moffa (Alfred).
In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her former husband, William F. Snell and leaves behind her additional sisters-in-law, Eileen Foley, Judith Spadafora (Vincent), Dolores Snell (late Robert), and Patricia Davis (Richard) as well as countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 E. Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain, PA 18901 and again on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Rd., North Wales, PA 19454 from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Her interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.
Donations in Eileen's memory can be made to Catholic Relief Services, Catholic Relief Services, P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297-0303.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 24, 2019