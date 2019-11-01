|
Eileen L. Wilkinson of Chalfont died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, peacefully at her home with her family by her side. She was 67.
She was the beloved wife of the late Francis Wilkinson, to whom she was married for 30 years.
Born in Philadelphia, Eileen was the daughter of the late John R. and Stella A. Miller, and sister of the late Marilyn P. Cosmo.
She is sadly missed by her loving sister, Nancy Miller Irwin, and brother-in-law, Mark Irwin. She is also survived by her loving dog, Chloe.
Eileen was a graduate of Archbishop Wood and Penn State University. She had a career with the Federal Government for 38 years, retiring as the Postmaster in Doylestown.
She was a loving homemaker, and a fabulous baker, gardener, and embroiderer. Her true love was visiting all the National Parks.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 4, at Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, 529 N. York Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040, where family and friends may call from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. with services immediately following. Interment will be St. John Neumann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741 or to the ASPCA.
