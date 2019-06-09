Home

REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
2335 LOWER STATE RD
Doylestown, PA 18901 2629
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
301 North Main St
Doylestown, PA
Elaine C. Matthews

Elaine Carolyn (Steinmetz) Matthews of Warminster passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was 90 years old and the wife for nearly 65 years of Donald N. Matthews.

Born in Allentown, Pa. in 1929, she was the daughter of the late Ralph M. and Edna L. (Hoffner) Steinmetz.

Elaine was a 1947 graduate of Whitehall High School, a 1951 graduate of Kutztown University with a degree in Library Science and later received her Master's degree in Education from Millersville University.

For many years, she was the librarian at Keefauver Elementary School in Gettysburg, Pa. She was a member of the Gettysburg Historical Society.

Elaine loved to sing. She was an active member of the choir at both St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg, Pa. and St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Doylestown.

In addition to her husband, Donald, she is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Matthews) Rutz, her son, Craig Matthews, daughter-in-law, Martha (Nederostek) Matthews, and her grandchildren, Jennifer Rutz, Erik Rutz and Janet Matulevich.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Jane (Steinmetz) Harwick of Coopersburg, Pa.

Elaine's life will be celebrated at a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 301 North Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Elaine's name may be made to: , 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to: St. Paul's Lutheran Church at the address above.

Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 9, 2019
