Elaine Elizabeth Hellyer

Elaine Elizabeth Hellyer Obituary
Elaine Elizabeth Hellyer of Pipersville, Pa. passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was 83.

Born Feb. 15, 1937 in East Pownal, Maine, Elaine was the daughter of Frederick and Phyllis (Harrison) Glasby.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert "Bob" Hellyer, her children, Jean McGlynn and her husband, Larry, of Pipersville, Pa. and her children, Chad Leuz and Chianne Leuz; James Hellyer and his wife, Stacey, of Candia, N.H. and their children, Kelsey Keshigian and Skylar Hellyer; William Hellyer and his partner, Lisa Ewing of Pipersville, Pa. and their daughter, Jamie Klein; and great-grandchildren, Jesse Olsen, Mason Klein, Aaron Klein, and Leium Shaibley. Elaine is also survived by her brother, Frederick Glasby of Doylestown, Pa.

Elaine worked for many years and retired from PNC Bank in Fort Washington, Pa. After retirement, Elaine also volunteered for many years with Meals on Wheels and Doylestown Hospital. She was a member of Lahaska UMC and was an 18-year cancer survivor. At the age of 40, Elaine bought a motorcycle and went on many riding adventures with her husband, sons and daughter.

A celebration of life ceremony was held March 14th at Piper Tavern in Pipersville.

Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 22, 2020
