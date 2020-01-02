|
|
Elaine Elizabeth Seeb, a resident of New Hope, Pa., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. She was 91.
Elaine was born in Rochester, N.Y. to the late Leonard and Mary (DeVito) Giustino.
She went on to be as she always said the first female stockbroker on Wall Street in New York. After retiring from her Wall Street position, she continued to work in Doylestown, Pa. as a financial advisor.
She was a longtime member of Saint Martin of Tours Church in New Hope and served as a board member at the Bucks County SPCA. She loved sewing, making quilts, traveling and gardening.
Elaine is survived by her stepchildren, Karen Goldstein of Hollywood, Fla., and Michael Seeb of Englewood, Colo.; her longtime companion, Benjamin Miller; cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 2461 Lake Ave., Rochester, NY 14612.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Elaine's memory to the Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931 or the Allentown Rescue Mission, 355 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18101 would be appreciated.
To express condolences please visit the web site listed below.
Campbell and Thomas
Funeral Home, Richboro
www.campbellfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 2, 2020