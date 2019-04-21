Home

Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 357-1260
Eleanor Burrell
Eleanor A. Burrell
Eleanor A. Burrell died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Abington Hospital - Jefferson Health in Abington. She was 89.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Olga Dietrich. Eleanor had lived at Gloria Dei Farm in Hatboro for the past 15 years. She had previously been a lifelong resident of the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia.

Eleanor was a retired employee of Temple University. She was a member and former president of the Rhawnhurst American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed singing and had been a member of the Sweet Adelines. Eleanor liked meeting with a sorority of friend from her youth. At Gloria Dei Farms, she volunteered by working in the Coffee Shop and running hot dog and hoagie sales.

Eleanor was the beloved wife of Gordon E. Burrell for 23 years before his death in 1977. She was the devoted mother of Susan A. Sawula (Boris) of Litchfield, Conn., and Edward G. Burrell (Joan) of Southampton. She was the loving grandmother of Catherine and Christopher Sawula and Lauren Elizabeth Burrell.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Lamb Funeral Home, 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Eleanor's interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fisher Center of Alzheimer Research Foundation 110 E 42nd St 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017.

Condolences and memories, may be left at the web site listed below.

Huntingdon Valley

www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 21, 2019
