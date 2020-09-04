Eleanor Anne O'Connor ("little Ellie") passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Ellie is survived by her devoted husband, Francis, her six children, Mary Novick, Kathleen Meade, Margaret Every (Ronald), Patricia Feher (Philip), Nancy Walsh (Joseph) and John O'Connor (Theresa); 17 grandchildren, Brian (Allison), Lindsay (Michael), Christopher (Collyn), Scott, Shane, Chelsea (Ryan), Meghan (Lawrence), RJ (Shayne), Danny, Kevin (Karen), Michael, Patrick, Shannon, Bridget, Maggie, Casey and Kyle; eight great grandchildren, Colin, Dillon, Lucas, Owen, Ellie, Charlotte, Anthony, Elizabeth and Emma.
Born a coal miner's daughter in Barnesboro, Pennsylvania to John and Mary (Sebastion) Ferensic, she was preceded in death by brothers, Edward and Frederick. Ellie's entire life was devoted to pouring out unconditional love to her family and the countless friends who adored her. Ellie embodied the words of Mother Theresa, spending each day doing small things with great love, and she leaves a piece of her pure heart with everyone who knew her.
The family would like to thank the team at Abington Hospital who helped make her death as beautiful as her life.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave., Chalfont, Pa. and 9:30 AM, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Road, North Wales, PA where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery.
Please remember to wear your mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children at www.stjude.org
.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.
Scanlin Funeral Home,
Chalfont, Pa.www.scanlinfuneralhome.com