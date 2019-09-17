|
Eleanor (Ruthardt) Cairns of Southampton Estates, formerly of Huntingdon Valley, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. She was 83.
She was the devoted mother of James (Tracy), Andrew, Joanne Czerpak, and Jennifer Hollenberg, and a loving grandmother to Jacqueline, Daniel, Erin, Brian, Mason, Matthew, Megan, and Gavin. She is also survived by her brother, Frederick Ruthardt (Eva), her cousin, Elisabeth West (Bud), along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Graham, and her brother, Charles Ruthardt.
Ele worked for many years as a radiology transcriptionist for Holy Redeemer Hospital and she loved her job.
She enjoyed gardening, reading and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was always a friend to animals and cherished all of the pets she had throughout her life, especially her dogs, Skippy and Colby, and her cats, Tom and Jerry.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the John E. Stiles Funeral Home, 2450 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, Pa., where friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Memorial gifts in her name may be made to Little Flower Catholic High School, c/o Sister Joan M. Ames, IHM, Director of Advancement, 1000 West Lycoming St., Philadelphia, PA 19140, or to an animal rescue organization of the donor's choice.
John E. Stiles Funeral Home,
Huntingdon Valley, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 17, 2019