Eleanor E. "Betty" Melah Krans of Perkasie died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Phoebe Ministries Retirement Community in Richlandtown, Pa. She was 90.
Betty was born in Philadelphia to Harry A. and Catherine (Gordon) Melah and attended West Catholic High School for Girls.
In 1954, while working as a bookkeeper at the Pentagon, Betty married Goff "Douglas" Krans, whom she met at a USO dance in Norfolk, Va. when he was serving in the U.S. Navy.
After Douglas' death in 1985, Betty worked at the Willow Grove Naval Air Station in Horsham and was recognized many times for her excellent work in service to the country.
Betty is survived by four children: Denise Krans Haffner (Gene) of Seymour, Tenn., Annette Krans Shamberger (Mike) of Perkasie, Brian Douglas Krans (Teresa) of Sellersville, and Janine Krans Jacobs (the late Fred) of East Greenville, Pa., and eight grandchildren: Douglas, Derrick, Gregory, Briana, Zack, Shelby, Dylan and Quinn.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4050 Durham Rd., Ottsville, PA 18942, where the visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Betty's family requests donations to be made to "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania," and add "ADC-PMC" on the memo line. Checks can be mailed to Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Penn Memory Center, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Trexler Funeral Home,
Allentown, Pa.
trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 29, 2019